Smoke Disrupts Delhi Metro's Pink Line Operations

Operations on a significant section of Delhi Metro's Pink Line experienced disruption on Monday following the discovery of smoke at the Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake station's technical room. The issue, reported by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), emerged around 11:20 am.

The smoke incident compromised the station's critical signalling and Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) systems, prompting a significant slowdown in train speeds. Trains approaching the affected station from both directions were required to operate at a restricted pace of 25 kmph, said DMRC.

Efforts to resolve the issue are ongoing, with assistance from the Delhi Fire Service, while operations on other sections of the Pink Line remain unaffected. Passengers are being continuously updated through frequent announcements at stations and within trains.