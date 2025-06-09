Punjab's 'FastTrack Punjab Portal': Revolutionizing Industrial Growth

Punjab is set to redefine industrial growth with the launch of the 'FastTrack Punjab Portal', spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. This initiative ensures investors receive all required approvals within 45 days of filing applications.

According to Mann, these reforms mark the start of a shift toward making ease of doing business a cultural norm rather than a mere slogan. The portal aims to replace discretion with discipline and confusion with clarity, transforming Punjab into a proactive, precise, and professional environment for industries.

From startups to conglomerates, industrialists are welcomed with incentives, integrity, and intention. Govt officers, once mere regulators, now serve as facilitators, ensuring that investors' needs are met swiftly and efficiently. Additional measures include a Rs 200 crore infrastructure fund to bridge last-mile gaps, further attracting industrial investments.

