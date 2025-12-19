Japan’s Rate Hike: An End to Decades of Near-Zero Policy
The Bank of Japan raised interest rates to 0.75%, marking a significant shift from its near-zero borrowing costs policy maintained for decades. This move aligns with expectations to curb inflation. Governor Kazuo Ueda will provide more insight on the decision in a scheduled news conference.
The Bank of Japan took a significant step on Friday by increasing interest rates to a level not seen in three decades. This move marks the end of the era of massive monetary support and near-zero borrowing costs.
Meeting market expectations, the central bank unanimously agreed to raise short-term interest rates to 0.75% from the previous 0.5%.
Governor Kazuo Ueda is set to address the decision at a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT), providing further insight into the central bank's strategy.
