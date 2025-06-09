Bata Eyes Global Expansion with Indian Exports

Footwear giant Bata is setting its sights on expanding exports from India, according to CEO Sandeep Kataria. The company aims to make India its second-largest sourcing hub for leather shoes in a bid to tap into global markets.

Bata's Italian design center, alongside its facility in Gurugram, Haryana, is poised to support product development tailored for emerging markets. This strategic move aligns with Bata's global reach, incorporating over 15 factories worldwide.

The proposed quality control measures in India are welcomed by the CEO, anticipated to weed out sub-par products and uplift the overall standards of the footwear sector.