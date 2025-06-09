The Reawakening of Rail Ties: Moscow to Pyongyang
Russia and North Korea plan to resume their direct passenger train service after a hiatus since 2020 due to the pandemic. The service will run twice a month between Moscow and Pyongyang, covering over 10,000 km, marking it the longest direct rail journey globally. This move signals enhanced cooperation between the two nations.
Russia and North Korea are set to resume their direct passenger train service for the first time since it was halted in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Russian Railways. This landmark journey is scheduled to commence on June 17, involving a route from Moscow to Pyongyang, covering a staggering distance of over 10,000 km, making it the longest direct rail journey in the world.
Two days after the Moscow-Pyongyang journey restarts, another service connecting Pyongyang to Khabarovsk will also resume. The train operations will be handled by Korean State Railway. In an interesting logistical approach, a North Korean railcar will be attached to the existing Moscow-Vladivostok service, then reconnected to another train.
This reestablishment of train connections serves as a testimony to the growing cooperation between Russia and North Korea, exemplified further by military collaborations after their leaders signed a strategic partnership treaty. North Korea's recent support for Russia by sending troops and weapons further underlines the strengthening ties.
