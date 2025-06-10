Left Menu

Future Generali India Life Insurance Reports Remarkable Growth in FY 2024-25

Future Generali India Life Insurance announces significant financial growth in FY 2024-25, with new business premiums surging 96% to Rs1,192 crore. The company's gross written premium increased by 39%, and assets under management rose to Rs8,784 crore. Strong policyholder retention and enhanced customer satisfaction marked the year's achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-06-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 11:10 IST
Future Generali India Life Insurance Reports Remarkable Growth in FY 2024-25
Future Generali India Life reports strong FY25 results: total new business premium surged 96% to Rs1,192 crore, with individual premium up 19% and group premium up 240%.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Future Generali India Life Insurance, headquartered in Mumbai, has announced substantial growth in its financial performance for the fiscal year 2024-25. The company reported a 96% increase in its total new business premium, which amounted to Rs1,192 crore, up from Rs609 crore in the previous year. The individual new business premiums rose 19% to Rs476 crore, while group new business premiums saw a remarkable 240% increase, reaching Rs716 crore.

Additionally, the company's gross written premium recorded a 39% increase to Rs2,511 crore. Future Generali is closing in on breakeven, having reduced its losses by 94% to Rs6.4 crore. The company also saw improvements in its claim settlement ratios, both in individual and group businesses, and a 10% increase in renewal premiums reflected strong policyholder engagement.

Assets Under Management (AUM) expanded to Rs8,784 crore, showcasing the company's effective fund management. Future Generali's Equity ULIP Fund, the Future Midcap Fund, posted over 33% CAGR returns over five years with a 4-star rating from Morningstar. The company remains committed to customer satisfaction, innovation, and expanding its distribution reach.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025