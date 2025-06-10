Left Menu

Greta Thunberg's Swift Departure: Aboard Aid Ship to France

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was detained on a Gaza-bound aid ship by the Israeli navy. She has been released and departed Israel on her way to France, aiming to continue her journey to Sweden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:04 IST
Greta Thunberg's Swift Departure: Aboard Aid Ship to France
Greta Thunberg
  • Country:
  • Israel

Renowned Swedish activist Greta Thunberg found herself temporarily detained aboard the Madleen, an aid ship heading to Gaza, which was intercepted by the Israeli navy in international waters. This incident occurred on Tuesday and led to her swift departure from Israel, as confirmed by the Israeli foreign ministry.

Following her detention, Thunberg boarded a flight to France, where she plans to resume her travel back to Sweden. The circumstances surrounding her brief detention have drawn attention to her continued activism and advocacy on the global stage.

The Israeli foreign ministry provided confirmation of Thunberg's release and travel arrangements, underscoring the ongoing complexities within the international waters and the region's political landscape.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025