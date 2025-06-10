Forging a Future: TRSL's Wheel Deal to Boost India's Rail Sector

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) has strategically entered the forged wheel manufacturing sector by forming a joint venture with Ramkrishna Forgings. This initiative aims to resolve India's persistent wheelset shortage, crucial for train and coach manufacturing, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday.

The shift aligns with the Centre's push for import substitution under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. TRSL's Freight Rolling Stock vertical reported a 5.6% increase in consolidated revenue to Rs 3,610 crore for FY25. However, a nationwide wheelset shortage has been a challenge, mainly due to supply constraints at the Rail Wheel Factory in Bangalore, the mandated supplier under government contracts.

By embarking on this new venture, TRSL hopes to ease these supply issues, with improvements anticipated from June. The company sees this move as a 'national service' and a strategic opportunity to reduce reliance on imports from countries like China, Ukraine, and Russia, while also aiming to position itself as a global wheel supplier.