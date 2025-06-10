EU–Côte d’Ivoire Fisheries Protocol: Boosting Sustainable Tuna Fishing and Sector Growth

The European Union and the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire have entered into a significant four-year fisheries partnership protocol, marking a key stride in sustainable fisheries management, international collaboration, and socio-economic development. Set to apply provisionally from 6 June 2025, the agreement awaits full ratification by both parties, including approval by the European Parliament.

Scope of the Protocol

Under this renewed arrangement, EU fishing vessels will gain access to Côte d’Ivoire’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) to harvest up to 6,100 tonnes of tuna and other highly migratory species annually. The access is geared toward supporting the EU’s goal of enhancing food security and ensuring a steady supply of fisheries products to the EU market.

Beyond extraction rights, the protocol aims to create a framework of cooperation that addresses environmental, economic, and social dimensions in the Ivorian fisheries sector.

Financial Contributions and Licensing Structure

The total EU financial contribution under this protocol is €2.967 million, distributed across four years at a rate of €740,000 per year. Notably, €435,000 of the annual contribution is dedicated to supporting Côte d’Ivoire’s sustainable fisheries initiatives.

In addition to EU funding, EU fishing vessel owners will contribute directly to the Ivorian economy. They are required to pay a licensing and capture fee of €80 per tonne of fish caught, which will increase to €85 per tonne during the protocol’s third and fourth years. These fees directly support Côte d’Ivoire’s fishery management infrastructure and revenue stream.

Advancing Sustainability and Local Development

A core focus of the agreement is sustainability. The EU will assist Côte d’Ivoire in strengthening scientific knowledge and administrative capacities, both of which are essential for effective management of marine resources.

Specific investments and cooperative actions include:

Monitoring and surveillance systems : Enhancing Côte d’Ivoire’s ability to monitor, control, and combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Support to local communities : Generating employment, professionalising fishery stakeholders, and uplifting the socio-economic conditions of coastal communities.

Port development: Increasing the commercial and logistical attractiveness of the Port of Abidjan, a critical hub for fish landing and processing.

These initiatives are expected to yield long-term benefits for Côte d’Ivoire’s fisheries and maritime economy while aligning with international conservation principles.

Labour Standards and International Compliance

The protocol also prioritises the welfare of workers on board EU fishing vessels. Both the EU and Côte d’Ivoire have committed to upholding international labour standards as prescribed by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). This mutual commitment is expected to enhance working conditions, safety, and rights of seafarers operating under the agreement.

Furthermore, the protocol reinforces adherence to international obligations by aligning with relevant guidelines and resolutions from Regional Fisheries Management Organisations (RFMOs) and other global legal frameworks governing marine biodiversity and fisheries governance.

Next Steps and Implementation Timeline

While the provisional application begins on 6 June 2025, the full implementation of the protocol hinges on its ratification by both the EU and Côte d’Ivoire. On the EU side, this includes obtaining the formal consent of the European Parliament. Upon full ratification, the protocol will formally enter into force and set in motion the joint actions and financial flows agreed upon.

This agreement stands as a testament to how international cooperation can support both sustainable resource use and economic development in coastal nations.