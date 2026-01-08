Assam Cong joint secy expelled for 'breach' of party discipline, 'act of violence'
A joint secretary of the Assam Congress has been expelled from its primary membership for "breach of party discipline" and "unexpected act of violence".
Shahnawaz Ahmed, a Congress leader from Barak Valley, was expelled for activities that "damaged the party image", it said in an order.
The order said Ahmed was expelled for "grave and unpardonable breach of party discipline, unexpected act of violence, and creating intense political hatred among party workers".
He had allegedly attacked another Congress leader with a sharp weapon earlier this week.
