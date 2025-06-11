Left Menu

Inditex's Sales Slump Amid Tariff Tensions and Economic Uncertainty

Inditex, owner of Zara, reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter sales due to tariff challenges and economic concerns. Despite a 6% revenue growth from May to early June, results missed projections, impacting shares by 4.6%. Inditex remains positive due to its global experience and diversified sourcing strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:39 IST
Inditex's Sales Slump Amid Tariff Tensions and Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Inditex, the parent company of Zara, faced an unexpected slowdown in sales growth for the first quarter, in part due to the unpredictable tariff landscape. The company's stock fell by 4.6% following the announcement, as global tariff tensions clouded the outlook for the fast-fashion sector.

Despite missing sales expectations, Inditex remains confident in its ability to manage through global trade challenges. Gorka Garcia-Tapia, Inditex's head of investor relations, emphasized the company's global reach and sourcing flexibility as key strengths in navigating the current environment.

The company reported a modest increase in net income and plans to stabilize its growth margins by 2025. Inditex is also exploring opportunities for its Gen Z-focused brand Lefties and plans to expand the Oysho brand, while managing currency fluctuation impacts on future sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025