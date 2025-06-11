Left Menu

Maharashtra Revamps Thane-Borivali Tunnel for Traffic Relief

The Maharashtra government revised the Thane-Borivali tunnel project, extending its exit to ease traffic. Residents raised safety, planning, and environmental concerns. The tunnel, costing Rs 16,600 crore, aims to reduce travel time significantly. A nodal officer will oversee progress, maintaining environmental safeguards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:30 IST
Maharashtra Revamps Thane-Borivali Tunnel for Traffic Relief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government's decision to revise the Thane-Borivali tunnel project is set to address traffic congestion woes, as revealed by officials on Wednesday.

Local residents in Manpada's Mulla Baug area voiced concerns over safety and environmental safeguards. Consequently, the exit point has been extended, promising substantial relief.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a nodal officer's appointment to ensure the timely completion of this Rs 16,600 crore initiative, which aims to significantly slash travel time between Borivali and Thane.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025