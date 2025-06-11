Maharashtra Revamps Thane-Borivali Tunnel for Traffic Relief
The Maharashtra government revised the Thane-Borivali tunnel project, extending its exit to ease traffic. Residents raised safety, planning, and environmental concerns. The tunnel, costing Rs 16,600 crore, aims to reduce travel time significantly. A nodal officer will oversee progress, maintaining environmental safeguards.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:30 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government's decision to revise the Thane-Borivali tunnel project is set to address traffic congestion woes, as revealed by officials on Wednesday.
Local residents in Manpada's Mulla Baug area voiced concerns over safety and environmental safeguards. Consequently, the exit point has been extended, promising substantial relief.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a nodal officer's appointment to ensure the timely completion of this Rs 16,600 crore initiative, which aims to significantly slash travel time between Borivali and Thane.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Gandhinagar.
Federal Judge Thwarts Trump’s Retaliation Over NYC Congestion Toll
Judge Halts Federal Funding Threat in NYC Congestion Pricing Dispute
Judge Blocks Trump Admin's Move Against NYC Congestion Pricing
Judicial Blockade Rescues NYC's Groundbreaking Congestion Pricing Plan