Maharashtra Revamps Thane-Borivali Tunnel for Traffic Relief

The Maharashtra government's decision to revise the Thane-Borivali tunnel project is set to address traffic congestion woes, as revealed by officials on Wednesday.

Local residents in Manpada's Mulla Baug area voiced concerns over safety and environmental safeguards. Consequently, the exit point has been extended, promising substantial relief.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a nodal officer's appointment to ensure the timely completion of this Rs 16,600 crore initiative, which aims to significantly slash travel time between Borivali and Thane.