Ghana's Resilient Growth: A New Economic Dawn

Ghana's economy experienced significant growth in the first quarter, powered by the services sector and agricultural recovery. GDP grew by 5.3% compared to the previous year, signaling a rebound from a severe economic crisis. The government remains optimistic about continued growth, targeting at least 4% by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:18 IST
Ghana's economy expanded notably in the first quarter, according to the West African country's statistics agency. A resurgence in the services sector alongside an agricultural rebound contributed to a 5.3% year-on-year GDP growth from January to March, surpassing the 4.9% growth of the same period last year.

Government statistician Alhassan Iddrisu emphasized, "This momentum reflects more than just numbers. It signals recovery and the confidence of an economy finding its rhythm in a very complex global environment." Ghana is on the path to recovery from its worst economic crisis in decades.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson projected that strategic spending cuts would help maintain growth momentum, aiming for real GDP growth of at least 4% by 2025. Last year's growth stood at 5.7%, fueling optimism for the country's economic future.

