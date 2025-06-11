Left Menu

European Investment Bank's €3 Billion Boost to Defence Sector

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has tripled its financing scheme to €3 billion to support the EU's defence industry. In collaboration with Deutsche Bank, it aims to fund small and medium-sized firms in the defence supply chain, marking its first intermediated financing venture in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:20 IST
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has significantly increased its funding initiative for the EU's defence industry, elevating it to €3 billion. This ambitious plan entails a new partnership with Deutsche Bank to channel these funds towards the bloc's military firms. On Wednesday, the EIB announced a €500 million loan to the German financial institution to facilitate the distribution of these funds to small and medium-sized businesses across the security and defence supply chain.

This marks the EIB's inaugural move into intermediated financing for the defence sector, with plans for parallel deals with banks in France and other regions forthcoming. The triple-A rated institution, which traditionally steers clear of direct investments in weaponry, has broadened its reach into the defence segment as part of its mission to bolster Europe's security capabilities. EIB President Nadia Calviño emphasized at a Brussels summit that enhancing the continent's security infrastructure is now at the forefront of the bank's agenda, recognizing an 'urgent need for investment' in this area.

The expansion in funding follows the initial authorization in December, driven by significant interest from commercial banks eager to participate in the defence escalation. This development comes amid mounting pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump for Europe to increase defence spending and wavering reliance on the U.S. in light of geopolitical tensions, particularly with Russia. Germany and other nations have announced substantial defense and infrastructure spending initiatives, while smaller firms in the sector struggle with limited financing options. Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing acknowledged on LinkedIn the critical role of SMEs in sustaining the industry's supply chain, highlighting ongoing efforts to facilitate accessible defense lending.

