Heroic Naval Rescue: Courage Amidst the Flames

The Chinese Embassy in India commended the Indian Navy and Coast Guard for their outstanding rescue efforts following a fire on the MV Wan Hai 503. The vessel, carrying 22 crew members of various nationalities, encountered a container explosion off Kerala's coast, leading to successful rescue operations.

Eighteen crew members, representing countries such as China, Taiwan, Myanmar, and Indonesia, were safely evacuated in a combined operation by the Navy and other agencies. The incident occurred 44 nautical miles from Azhikkal and 130 nautical miles from Kochi, as the ship was en route from Colombo to Mumbai.

Despite the fire being largely contained, the ship continues to face stability challenges due to a slight tilt and environmental factors such as rainfall. Rescue operations remain ongoing to ensure the safety of all involved, with the Chinese Embassy expressing profound gratitude for the quick response and professionalism shown.

(With inputs from agencies.)