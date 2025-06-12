Firefighting Mission: Battle Against Flames on Cargo Vessel MV Wan Hai 503

The Indian Coast Guard and associated agencies are tirelessly working to control a large fire on the MV Wan Hai 503. The Singapore-flagged cargo vessel caught fire after a container exploded while en route from Colombo to Mumbai.

Current updates from the Director General of Shipping indicate that 40% of the fire has been contained. The vessel remains afloat but unmanned, drifting southeast in the Arabian Sea. Salvage experts and Coast Guard divers, including the Salvage Master, have boarded the ship to monitor the situation closely.

The firefighting operation, led by the Indian Coast Guard ships Samudra Prahari and Samarth, focuses on the cargo holds. Foam and boundary cooling methods are being employed to prevent the fire from spreading further. Search and rescue missions continue, with 18 of the 22 crew members rescued so far. The operation faces challenges due to hazardous cargo and hydrocarbon vapors. Cooperation with multiple maritime agencies and the Indian Navy aims to secure the vessel and ensure the safety of all involved.