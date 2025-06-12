Left Menu

Firefighting Mission: Battle Against Flames on Cargo Vessel MV Wan Hai 503

The Indian Coast Guard is collaborating with multiple agencies to tackle a significant fire on the cargo vessel MV Wan Hai 503, following a container explosion. Efforts are ongoing to control the fire, stabilize the vessel, and search for missing crew members. Hazardous cargo poses additional risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:39 IST
Firefighting Mission: Battle Against Flames on Cargo Vessel MV Wan Hai 503
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard and associated agencies are tirelessly working to control a large fire on the MV Wan Hai 503. The Singapore-flagged cargo vessel caught fire after a container exploded while en route from Colombo to Mumbai.

Current updates from the Director General of Shipping indicate that 40% of the fire has been contained. The vessel remains afloat but unmanned, drifting southeast in the Arabian Sea. Salvage experts and Coast Guard divers, including the Salvage Master, have boarded the ship to monitor the situation closely.

The firefighting operation, led by the Indian Coast Guard ships Samudra Prahari and Samarth, focuses on the cargo holds. Foam and boundary cooling methods are being employed to prevent the fire from spreading further. Search and rescue missions continue, with 18 of the 22 crew members rescued so far. The operation faces challenges due to hazardous cargo and hydrocarbon vapors. Cooperation with multiple maritime agencies and the Indian Navy aims to secure the vessel and ensure the safety of all involved.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025