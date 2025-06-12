Left Menu

Zara's India Operations: Navigating Challenges Amidst Inflation

Zara's India operations experienced marginal revenue growth of 0.5% in FY25, totaling Rs 2,782.06 crore. Despite challenges, profits increased nearly 23%. The brand's Indian JV, Inditex Trent Retail, saw a reduction in its stake and store numbers. Inflation impacted consumer spending, highlighting challenging market conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 12:20 IST
Zara's performance in India during FY25 was marked by a modest increase in revenues, rising by 0.5% to Rs 2,782.06 crore. Profitability, however, surged nearly 23%, reaching Rs 299.47 crore, as revealed by Trent Ltd's annual report.

The joint venture, Inditex Trent Retail India Private Ltd (ITRIPL), responsible for Zara stores across India, reported challenges such as high inflation impacting consumer spending. The venture saw its operational profits rise despite these hurdles.

Trent Managing Director P Venkatesalu described FY25 as a challenging year for retail, citing economic headwinds that affected discretionary expenditures. The Inditex group's strategic decision to reduce its shareholding in both Zara and Massimo Dutti operations marked a significant shift in its Indian market strategy.

