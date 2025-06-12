Zara's India Operations: Navigating Challenges Amidst Inflation

Zara's performance in India during FY25 was marked by a modest increase in revenues, rising by 0.5% to Rs 2,782.06 crore. Profitability, however, surged nearly 23%, reaching Rs 299.47 crore, as revealed by Trent Ltd's annual report.

The joint venture, Inditex Trent Retail India Private Ltd (ITRIPL), responsible for Zara stores across India, reported challenges such as high inflation impacting consumer spending. The venture saw its operational profits rise despite these hurdles.

Trent Managing Director P Venkatesalu described FY25 as a challenging year for retail, citing economic headwinds that affected discretionary expenditures. The Inditex group's strategic decision to reduce its shareholding in both Zara and Massimo Dutti operations marked a significant shift in its Indian market strategy.