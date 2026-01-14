Left Menu

Wells Fargo Navigates Profit Miss Amid Strategic Overhaul

Wells Fargo failed to meet Q4 profit estimates due to $612 million in severance costs linked to CEO Charlie Scharf's operational streamlining. Despite a rise in net interest income, expectations were missed. The bank forecasts increased interest income and growth in loan sectors by 2026.

14-01-2026
Wells Fargo fell short of Wall Street's profit expectations for the fourth quarter, largely due to $612 million in severance expenses aimed at streamlining operations under CEO Charlie Scharf. The outcome sent the bank's shares down by 2.5%.

Despite a 4% increase in net interest income to $12.33 billion, the figure did not meet the anticipated $12.46 billion, as reported by LSEG. In response, Wells Fargo has trimmed its workforce to fund future growth, closing multiple regulatory consent orders linked to its previous fake-accounts scandal.

Looking ahead, the bank forecasts $50 billion in interest income for 2026. It plans growth in commercial, auto, and credit card loans, focusing on AI-driven expansion of its credit card offerings. CFO Mike Santomassimo noted the U.S. President's proposal to cap credit card interest could influence lending approaches.

