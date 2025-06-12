Left Menu

Plane Crash Ignites Concerns at Ahmedabad Airport

A plane crashed at Ahmedabad airport, causing thick black smoke to rise skyward. No fatalities have been reported yet. This incident raises safety concerns about airport operations and emergency response protocols. Further details from officials are awaited to understand the full impact of the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 14:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A plane crash occurred at the airport in Ahmedabad, India, as reported by television channels on Thursday. The crash has not yet been confirmed to result in any fatalities.

Footage from the scene depicted thick, black smoke billowing into the sky from the affected area of the airport.

Authorities are yet to provide a detailed statement on the incident, leaving many questions unanswered regarding the circumstances leading to the crash and its eventual ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

