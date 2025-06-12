Plane Crash Ignites Concerns at Ahmedabad Airport

A plane crash occurred at the airport in Ahmedabad, India, as reported by television channels on Thursday. The crash has not yet been confirmed to result in any fatalities.

Footage from the scene depicted thick, black smoke billowing into the sky from the affected area of the airport.

Authorities are yet to provide a detailed statement on the incident, leaving many questions unanswered regarding the circumstances leading to the crash and its eventual ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)