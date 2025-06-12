Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air India Crash in Ahmedabad

An Air India plane en route to Birmingham crashed at Ahmedabad airport. The crash occurred during takeoff, with visuals showing burning debris and smoke. Over 100 passengers were on board, and rescue efforts are underway to assist the injured and transport them to safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 14:19 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Air India Crash in Ahmedabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Air India aircraft bound for Birmingham crashed at Ahmedabad airport in western India, according to television reports on Thursday. The incident occurred during takeoff but details regarding casualties have not been confirmed.

Visuals capture dramatic scenes with flaming debris and thick smoke clouds over the airport area. The images underscore the magnitude of the crash as emergency services rush to the scene.

Onlookers watched as rescuers worked tirelessly to move over 100 passengers from the wreckage, many of whom were seen on stretchers being whisked away in ambulances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025