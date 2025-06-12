Tragedy Strikes: Air India Crash in Ahmedabad

An Air India aircraft bound for Birmingham crashed at Ahmedabad airport in western India, according to television reports on Thursday. The incident occurred during takeoff but details regarding casualties have not been confirmed.

Visuals capture dramatic scenes with flaming debris and thick smoke clouds over the airport area. The images underscore the magnitude of the crash as emergency services rush to the scene.

Onlookers watched as rescuers worked tirelessly to move over 100 passengers from the wreckage, many of whom were seen on stretchers being whisked away in ambulances.

(With inputs from agencies.)