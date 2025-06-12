Tragedy Strikes: Air India Crash in Ahmedabad
An Air India plane en route to Birmingham crashed at Ahmedabad airport. The crash occurred during takeoff, with visuals showing burning debris and smoke. Over 100 passengers were on board, and rescue efforts are underway to assist the injured and transport them to safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 14:19 IST
An Air India aircraft bound for Birmingham crashed at Ahmedabad airport in western India, according to television reports on Thursday. The incident occurred during takeoff but details regarding casualties have not been confirmed.
Visuals capture dramatic scenes with flaming debris and thick smoke clouds over the airport area. The images underscore the magnitude of the crash as emergency services rush to the scene.
Onlookers watched as rescuers worked tirelessly to move over 100 passengers from the wreckage, many of whom were seen on stretchers being whisked away in ambulances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Air India
- crash
- Ahmedabad
- airport
- Birmingham
- passengers
- debris
- rescue
- emergency
- smoke
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amusement Park Ride Turns into Nightmare for 36 Stranded Passengers
Debris in the Drain: NGT Seeks Delhi Government's Response
Ranchi-bound IndiGo flight suffers bird hit, makes emergency landing, all 175 passengers safe: Official.
DMRC Introduces Priority Frisking for Special Passengers
IndiGo flight suffers bird hit, makes emergency landing at Ranchi airport, passengers safe: Official