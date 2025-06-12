Renewed Optimism: German Economy Set to Bounce Back

The German economy is poised to see growth this year after experiencing contractions in the past two years, according to three major economic institutes. They have revised their growth forecasts upward for 2025 and 2026, reflecting a more favorable outlook due to strong performance in the first quarter, which saw a 0.4% increase.

Economists are optimistic about the future, predicting a 1.6% growth rate next year for Europe's largest economy, up from an earlier forecast of 1.5%. The Leibniz Institute for Economic Research projects a 0.3% growth this year and 1.5% in 2026, aligning with predictions from the Ifo Institute.

The German government has taken significant fiscal steps, approving a 46 billion euro tax relief package and planning a 500 billion euro infrastructure investment. Such measures are predicted to boost growth, despite potential setbacks from U.S. tariffs. Inflation is expected to align with European Central Bank targets, and the labor market is forecast to stabilize.