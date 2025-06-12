Auto Industry Faces Rare Earth Magnet Crunch Amid China's Export Controls

The automotive sector is bracing for possible production halts as rare earth magnet stocks dwindle, following China's tightened export regulations, as reported by Icra on Thursday.

The industry, already recovering from a semiconductor shortage, now faces another hurdle. These magnets, primarily sourced from China, are essential for electric vehicle and high-performance applications.

Alternative solutions are being explored to mitigate the risk, but they are not without challenges. The complexities pose significant concerns for the sector's future stability and growth.

