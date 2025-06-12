Britain Steps in After Air India Crash, Cooperating with Indian Authorities

In response to a recent Air India plane crash, the British Foreign Office has expressed its commitment to collaborate urgently with Indian authorities to determine the circumstances of the tragedy.

Officials from the UK emphasized the need to establish all the facts surrounding the incident, underlining the imperative to offer substantial support to those impacted by the crash.

Britain's pledge of assistance underscores its dedication to ensuring aid reaches affected families promptly, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in the aftermath of such catastrophes.

(With inputs from agencies.)