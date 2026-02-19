Sweden's Major Military Support to Ukraine

Sweden, on Thursday, unveiled a military aid package valued at 12.9 billion crowns (approximately $1.42 billion) for Ukraine. This package includes crucial defensive tools, such as air defense systems, drones, and long-range missiles, bolstering Ukraine's military capabilities amid the ongoing conflict.

Part of a broader financial framework dedicated to Ukrainian support, this package is a segment of a 40 billion crown commitment that extends military assistance to 2026. The announcement was made by Defence Minister Pal Jonson during a press conference, emphasizing Sweden's sustained support for Ukraine.

Including this latest package, Sweden's total military aid to Ukraine since the onset of the Russian invasion in 2022 amounts to 103 billion Swedish crowns, marking a significant contribution to Ukraine's defense efforts.

