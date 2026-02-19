Left Menu

Sweden's Major Military Support to Ukraine

Sweden has announced a significant military aid package of 12.9 billion crowns to Ukraine, which will include air defense, drones, and long-range missiles. This announcement is part of a larger framework totaling 40 billion crowns aimed at supporting Ukraine through 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:12 IST
Sweden's Major Military Support to Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sweden, on Thursday, unveiled a military aid package valued at 12.9 billion crowns (approximately $1.42 billion) for Ukraine. This package includes crucial defensive tools, such as air defense systems, drones, and long-range missiles, bolstering Ukraine's military capabilities amid the ongoing conflict.

Part of a broader financial framework dedicated to Ukrainian support, this package is a segment of a 40 billion crown commitment that extends military assistance to 2026. The announcement was made by Defence Minister Pal Jonson during a press conference, emphasizing Sweden's sustained support for Ukraine.

Including this latest package, Sweden's total military aid to Ukraine since the onset of the Russian invasion in 2022 amounts to 103 billion Swedish crowns, marking a significant contribution to Ukraine's defense efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya Assembly Session Could Be Adjourned to Honor MP Ricky Syngkon

Meghalaya Assembly Session Could Be Adjourned to Honor MP Ricky Syngkon

 India
2
Escalating Tensions: US and Iran On Brink Of Conflict

Escalating Tensions: US and Iran On Brink Of Conflict

 United Arab Emirates
3
Delhi Grapples with Traffic Restrictions Amidst India AI Impact Summit

Delhi Grapples with Traffic Restrictions Amidst India AI Impact Summit

 India
4
Washington Supreme Court Landmark Ruling: Amazon Must Face Sodium Nitrite Lawsuits

Washington Supreme Court Landmark Ruling: Amazon Must Face Sodium Nitrite La...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026