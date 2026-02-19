Sweden's Major Military Support to Ukraine
Sweden has announced a significant military aid package of 12.9 billion crowns to Ukraine, which will include air defense, drones, and long-range missiles. This announcement is part of a larger framework totaling 40 billion crowns aimed at supporting Ukraine through 2026.
Sweden, on Thursday, unveiled a military aid package valued at 12.9 billion crowns (approximately $1.42 billion) for Ukraine. This package includes crucial defensive tools, such as air defense systems, drones, and long-range missiles, bolstering Ukraine's military capabilities amid the ongoing conflict.
Part of a broader financial framework dedicated to Ukrainian support, this package is a segment of a 40 billion crown commitment that extends military assistance to 2026. The announcement was made by Defence Minister Pal Jonson during a press conference, emphasizing Sweden's sustained support for Ukraine.
Including this latest package, Sweden's total military aid to Ukraine since the onset of the Russian invasion in 2022 amounts to 103 billion Swedish crowns, marking a significant contribution to Ukraine's defense efforts.
