Tragedy Strikes as Air India Flight Crashes Near Ahmedabad

A tragedy unfolded in Ahmedabad on Thursday when an Air India plane, bound for London, crashed shortly after takeoff. The aircraft carried 242 passengers and crew, sparking immediate concerns for their safety.

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conveyed his distress over the incident in a public message. He offered prayers for the well-being of everyone on board, acknowledging the fear of potential casualties.

The ill-fated Boeing was witnessed losing altitude rapidly before crashing in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad's international airport around 2 pm. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities strive to assess the situation and provide assistance.