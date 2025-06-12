Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Air India Flight Crashes Near Ahmedabad

An Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad, carrying 242 passengers and crew. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his concern and prayed for their safety, fearing several casualties. The Boeing aircraft lost altitude quickly, crashing near the city's international airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:03 IST
A tragedy unfolded in Ahmedabad on Thursday when an Air India plane, bound for London, crashed shortly after takeoff. The aircraft carried 242 passengers and crew, sparking immediate concerns for their safety.

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conveyed his distress over the incident in a public message. He offered prayers for the well-being of everyone on board, acknowledging the fear of potential casualties.

The ill-fated Boeing was witnessed losing altitude rapidly before crashing in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad's international airport around 2 pm. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities strive to assess the situation and provide assistance.

