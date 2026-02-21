Fire Incidents in Hyderabad: Swift Response Prevents Casualties

In the early hours of Saturday, a fire erupted at a mobile shop in Kukatpally Housing Board Colony (KPHB), Hyderabad. Firefighters swiftly arrived, subduing the blaze and preventing any casualties.

A fire official revealed they received an alert at 6:23 am about a fire near KPHB pillar no. 742. Immediate action ensured no lives were lost. An investigation into the cause is underway.

Separately, a fatal explosion at Vijaysai Pharma saw an employee, Pawan Kumar, die instantly. Another blast at Dotigudem caused no casualties but required ten fire tenders. Authorities continue probing the incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)