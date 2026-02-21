Fire Incidents in Hyderabad: Swift Response Prevents Casualties
Two recent fire incidents in Hyderabad spotlight prompt responses by firefighters, preventing casualties. A mobile shop in Kukatpally saw a fire controlled quickly, while a pharmaceutical unit explosion resulted in one fatality. Another blast in Dotigudem caused no injuries. Investigations are ongoing to determine the causes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 13:01 IST
- Country:
- India
In the early hours of Saturday, a fire erupted at a mobile shop in Kukatpally Housing Board Colony (KPHB), Hyderabad. Firefighters swiftly arrived, subduing the blaze and preventing any casualties.
A fire official revealed they received an alert at 6:23 am about a fire near KPHB pillar no. 742. Immediate action ensured no lives were lost. An investigation into the cause is underway.
Separately, a fatal explosion at Vijaysai Pharma saw an employee, Pawan Kumar, die instantly. Another blast at Dotigudem caused no casualties but required ten fire tenders. Authorities continue probing the incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Delhi: Family Injured in Suspected Gas Cylinder Explosion
Tragic Gas Truck Explosion in Santiago: A Community Reels
Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha
Fiery Disaster in Santiago: Tragic Gas Truck Explosion Claims Lives
Tragedy in Karachi: Gas Leak Explosion Claims Lives