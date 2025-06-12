Tragedy Strikes: Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad

A devastating incident unfolded near Ahmedabad airport as an Air India plane tragically crashed moments after taking off, bound for London. The aircraft, carrying 242 passengers and crew, went down shortly after leaving Ahmedabad International Airport around 2 pm.

In the wake of the crash, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren conveyed his deep sorrow over the accident. 'I am shocked by the heartbreaking incident of the plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. My deepest condolences to the deceased of the accident and their families,' Soren stated in a post on X.

The accident has resulted in several casualties, and investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the crash. The aftermath has left families and officials grappling with a profound sense of loss and urgency to provide support.

(With inputs from agencies.)