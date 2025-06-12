Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed sorrow over the Air India crash near Ahmedabad, where a London-bound flight crashed soon after takeoff with 242 on board. Fatalities are reported. Soren conveyed condolences to victims' families and invoked Marang Buru for protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:40 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating incident unfolded near Ahmedabad airport as an Air India plane tragically crashed moments after taking off, bound for London. The aircraft, carrying 242 passengers and crew, went down shortly after leaving Ahmedabad International Airport around 2 pm.

In the wake of the crash, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren conveyed his deep sorrow over the accident. 'I am shocked by the heartbreaking incident of the plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. My deepest condolences to the deceased of the accident and their families,' Soren stated in a post on X.

The accident has resulted in several casualties, and investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the crash. The aftermath has left families and officials grappling with a profound sense of loss and urgency to provide support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025