Pilgrims' Peril: Highway Crash Injures Over 20

A mini bus carrying pilgrims collided with a highway divider on Thursday, injuring over 20 passengers, authorities revealed.

The accident took place on the Dehradun-Panchkula highway as the group returned from a religious event in Haridwar, explained Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain.

Initial investigations point to the driver losing control while trying to avoid a vehicle, leading to the crash, Jain added.

