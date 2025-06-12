Pilgrims' Peril: Highway Crash Injures Over 20
A mini bus carrying pilgrims from a religious event collided with a divider on the Dehradun-Panchkula highway, injuring over 20 people. The crash was caused by the driver swerving to avoid another vehicle. Those injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
A mini bus carrying pilgrims collided with a highway divider on Thursday, injuring over 20 passengers, authorities revealed.
The accident took place on the Dehradun-Panchkula highway as the group returned from a religious event in Haridwar, explained Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain.
Initial investigations point to the driver losing control while trying to avoid a vehicle, leading to the crash, Jain added.
