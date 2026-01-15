Controversy Arises Over Proposed Ban on Non-Hindus at Haridwar Ganga Ghats

In Haridwar, a debate emerges as Ganga Sabha calls for prohibiting non-Hindus from entering the Ganga ghats in the Kumbh Mela area. This restriction would extend to government officials and media, intensifying discussions on religious rights and traditions.

Nitin Gautam, leader of the Ganga Sabha, insists that safeguarding the Sanatan tradition, the sacredness of Ganga Maa, and Har Ki Pauri's sanctity is critical. He reminds that the 1916 municipal bylaws back these limitations, emphasizing constitutional support for their implementation.

Recent incidents, such as individuals allegedly disguising in Arab attire to enter Har Ki Pauri, have stirred the Ganga Sabha to press for clear prohibition signs and careful monitoring to preserve the area's sanctity. The state's consideration of these demands highlights the balancing act between religious sentiments and governance.

