Air India Tragedy: Global Leaders React to Devastating Crash in Ahmedabad

An Air India aircraft en route to London tragically crashed just after departing from Ahmedabad, leading to substantial loss of life on Thursday, according to authorities. The incident has prompted international outpouring of grief and support.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow, stating, "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected." British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Foreign leaders echoed similar sentiments, underscoring their nations' support and empathy for the victims and their families.

Authorities emphasize that a thorough investigation is imperative. The global aviation community, including the British Airline Pilots' Association, stresses the need for a detailed inquiry to prevent future incidents.

