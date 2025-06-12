Train Derails Near Shivaji Bridge: No Casualties Reported
A train coach derailed near Shivaji Bridge in New Delhi on Thursday afternoon. The EMU train was traveling from Ghaziabad to Nizamuddin Railway station when the incident occurred. No casualties were reported, and restoration efforts are underway at the site.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:44 IST
- India
A train coach derailed near Shivaji Bridge in New Delhi on Thursday afternoon, according to an official statement. Fortunately, no casualties were reported following the incident.
The electric multiple unit (EMU) train was journeying from Ghaziabad to Nizamuddin Railway station in the capital when it left the tracks at approximately 4.10 pm.
The official highlighted ongoing restoration efforts at the site to ensure the resumption of normal train services promptly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
