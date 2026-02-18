Empty EMU Train Derailed at Howrah's Shalimar Station

An empty EMU train experienced a derailment while entering Shalimar station in West Bengal's Howrah district on Wednesday. The incident was reported at around 10:30 am, according to an official from the South Eastern Railway.

Fortunately, no passengers were on board, and there were no injuries reported. An official confirmed that the derailment occurred as the train was maneuvering into platform 3.

The effected train belonged to an empty rake, with only one coach coming off the tracks. Authorities are investigating the cause of the mishap.

