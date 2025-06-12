Left Menu

Global Sympathy Pours in After Devastating Ahmedabad Plane Crash

An Air India plane heading to London crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, killing over 200 people. Global leaders extended condolences and solidarity. This tragic incident prompted widespread support and calls for thorough investigations to prevent future disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:01 IST
Global Sympathy Pours in After Devastating Ahmedabad Plane Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Air India plane bound for London crashed minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad, leading to over 200 fatalities, according to local authorities. This tragic event has drawn global attention and sympathy as world leaders expressed their condolences on social media and in official statements.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences, stating it was a heartbreaking tragedy. His sentiment was echoed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who acknowledged the devastating impact on the many British nationals aboard. Similar sentiments were shared by leaders worldwide, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

While tributes and prayers continue to pour in, calls for a thorough investigation into the causes of the crash have been made. The British Airline Pilots' Association emphasized the importance of an interference-free investigation to prevent future tragedies, highlighting the widespread concern over aviation safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025