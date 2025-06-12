Global Sympathy Pours in After Devastating Ahmedabad Plane Crash
An Air India plane heading to London crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, killing over 200 people. Global leaders extended condolences and solidarity. This tragic incident prompted widespread support and calls for thorough investigations to prevent future disasters.
An Air India plane bound for London crashed minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad, leading to over 200 fatalities, according to local authorities. This tragic event has drawn global attention and sympathy as world leaders expressed their condolences on social media and in official statements.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences, stating it was a heartbreaking tragedy. His sentiment was echoed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who acknowledged the devastating impact on the many British nationals aboard. Similar sentiments were shared by leaders worldwide, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
While tributes and prayers continue to pour in, calls for a thorough investigation into the causes of the crash have been made. The British Airline Pilots' Association emphasized the importance of an interference-free investigation to prevent future tragedies, highlighting the widespread concern over aviation safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
