Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Plane Crash Update
Union Minister Amit Shah addressed the devastating crash of an Air India plane in Ahmedabad, revealing the intense heat from burning fuel made rescue impossible. While expressing condolences, Shah shared that DNA tests are underway to identify victims, and one survivor has been reported.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, an Air India plane bound for London crashed in a residential area of Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff on Thursday. The intense heat from the burning fuel, totaling 1.25 lakh litres, left no chance for rescuing the passengers, as announced by Union Minister Amit Shah.
Shah shared the nation's collective shock and extended his condolences to the relatives of the deceased. While the official death toll will be released post-DNA testing and victim identification, it was noted that a lone survivor emerged from the crash.
The task of collecting DNA samples from the victims has been completed, with the Forensic Science Laboratory and National Forensic Sciences University set to conduct the necessary tests. The airplane was carrying 242 passengers and crew when the tragedy occurred.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Our thoughts are with all those affected: UK High Commission on London-bound Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad airport.
Tragic Crash: Investigation Launched as London-Bound Plane Falls Near Ahmedabad
Air India Tragedy: DNA Tests to Aid Victim Identification
Authorities to announce number of those killed in Air India plane crash only after DNA tests and verification of passengers: Amit Shah.
Forensic Science Laboratory and National Forensic Sciences University in Gujarat to conduct DNA tests of plane crash victims: Amit Shah.