Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Flight Crash Shocks Nation
A London-bound Air India flight crashed soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad with 242 people on board, prompting shock and prayers from leaders including Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The Boeing 787 is technologically advanced, and the crash is one of India's worst aviation disasters.
- Country:
- India
An Air India flight aimed for London tragically crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, sparking shock across the nation. With 242 passengers and crew on board, several casualties are feared as emergency responders rush to the scene.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his distress over the incident, praying for the safety of those aboard. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also voiced his devastation, emphasizing the tireless efforts of disaster response teams.
Former Union Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel labeled it India's worst aviation catastrophe. The ill-fated Boeing 787 had a compliant safety record. As authorities investigate, the aviation community awaits insights from the aircraft's black box.
(With inputs from agencies.)
