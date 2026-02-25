Tragic Turn: Young Crash Survivor Inspires Change

In a poignant moment at the US Capitol, President Donald Trump honored Dalilah Coleman during his State of the Union speech, recognizing the young girl's recovery from severe injuries sustained in a 2024 crash. The accident, caused by an illegal immigrant driving an 18-wheeler, left Coleman unable to walk or talk.

Trump described the incident as preventable and criticized the policies allowing illegal immigrants to obtain commercial licenses. Inviting Dalilah to stand, her presence drew applause from the congressional audience, symbolizing resilience amid adversity.

Trump called for the enactment of what he dubbed the 'Dalilah Law,' seeking to bar states from granting commercial driving privileges to undocumented immigrants. This proposal comes alongside ongoing immigration debates and Dalilah's case underscoring possible policy consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)