Contaminated Water Crisis in Srikakulam: Authorities on High Alert
An alleged contaminated water incident in Srikakulam district led to one death and over 70 hospitalizations, prompting emergency response. Authorities intensified sanitation efforts, while Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP leader expressed concern, directing measures to safeguard public health and prevent recurrence.
In a tragic incident in Srikakulam district, one person has died, and more than 70 individuals have been hospitalized after allegedly consuming contaminated water, according to district medical authorities.
Emergency measures have been enacted, including intensified sanitation and surveillance drives, to address the outbreak that caused mild diarrhoea among local residents. Water samples are being tested to determine the precise cause of the contamination.
The state's Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, has reviewed the situation closely with health officials, prioritizing critically ill patients and calling for cross-departmental coordination to prevent such incidents in the future. Critically, opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy demanded comprehensive care for severely affected individuals.
