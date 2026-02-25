Supreme Court Addresses NCERT Textbook Controversy

The Supreme Court has voiced its concerns over the Class 8 NCERT textbook discussing corruption in the judiciary. Terming the content as a matter of 'grave concern,' the court sees it as a calculated attempt to defame the judicial system.

Chief Justice Surya Kant stated that the judicial body will not allow any defamation, emphasizing that legal avenues will be pursued. The issue was brought to attention by a senior advocate, who stressed the inappropriateness of exposing young students to such sensitive topics.

The textbook's content outlines challenges like corruption, case backlog, and insufficient judges, suggesting judges adhere to a strict code of conduct. The matter has ignited broad discussions among legal professionals, indicating a potential constitutional conflict.