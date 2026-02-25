Supreme Court Addresses NCERT Textbook Controversy
The Supreme Court has expressed concern over an NCERT textbook for Class 8 discussing corruption in the judiciary. Chief Justice Surya Kant stated it is a calculated move to defame the institution and has taken suo motu cognisance. The court views this as a serious issue.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has voiced its concerns over the Class 8 NCERT textbook discussing corruption in the judiciary. Terming the content as a matter of 'grave concern,' the court sees it as a calculated attempt to defame the judicial system.
Chief Justice Surya Kant stated that the judicial body will not allow any defamation, emphasizing that legal avenues will be pursued. The issue was brought to attention by a senior advocate, who stressed the inappropriateness of exposing young students to such sensitive topics.
The textbook's content outlines challenges like corruption, case backlog, and insufficient judges, suggesting judges adhere to a strict code of conduct. The matter has ignited broad discussions among legal professionals, indicating a potential constitutional conflict.
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- NCERT
- corruption
- judiciary
- suo motu
- Chief Justice
- textbook
- Constitution
- Kant
- education
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Raises Alarm Over Textbook's Judiciary Corruption Claims
SC takes suo motu cognisance of contents of class 8 NCERT textbook referring to corruption in judiciary.
SC takes suo motu cognisance of contents of class 7 NCERT textbook referring to corruption in judiciary.
Calculated move, won't say much: CJI on class 8 textbook chapter on judiciary; Justice Bagchi calls it 'against basic structure'.
'I will not allow anybody to defame institution. Law will take its course,' says CJI on textbook chapter on judiciary.