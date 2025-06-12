Left Menu

Unprecedented Tragedy: Boeing 787 Faces First Fatal Crash in Ahmedabad

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner experienced its first fatal crash in Ahmedabad, involving a 787-8 operated by Air India. This incident marks a significant moment for the renowned aircraft, which had previously recorded no fatal accidents. The crash adds to India's history of air mishaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, a benchmark in aviation technology that has been operational for 14 years, encountered its first fatal accident on Thursday when an Air India-operated 787-8 crashed in Ahmedabad. This incident marks the first time the best-selling wide-body aircraft has suffered a fatal hull loss, shaking the aviation community.

The ill-fated aircraft, registered as VT-ANB, was 11.5 years old with over 41,000 flight hours. It was part of Air India's fleet of 27 legacy Dreamliners, with plans to retrofit these in the upcoming months. Out of Air India's 34 Boeing 787s, 27 are the older 787-8 variant, while the remaining seven 787-9 were added following Vistara's merger with Air India last year.

The Ahmedabad crash places the Boeing 787 under an unprecedented spotlight, as it rounds up India's unfortunate air mishaps alongside notable past accidents. Despite the Dreamliner's impeccable safety record, this event challenges its reputation and highlights ongoing attention towards aviation safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

