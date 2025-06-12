Government Initiates Committee to Bolster Aviation Safety Post Crash
The government has announced the formation of a high-level, multi-disciplinary committee to enhance aviation safety following the Air India crash. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has started a formal investigation, adhering to international protocols. Experts will analyze the incident to prevent future occurrences.
- Country:
- India
A high-level, multi-disciplinary committee will be established by the government to reinforce aviation safety standards following the recent Air India crash.
The tragic incident involved a London-bound Boeing 787-8, which went down shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, carrying 242 passengers.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed that a formal investigation is underway, led by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), complying with protocols of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The committee of experts will thoroughly examine causes and work on measures to avert such tragedies in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- aviation
- safety
- committee
- Air India
- crash
- investigation
- AAIB
- ICAO
- Civil Aviation
- expert panel