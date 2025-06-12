Left Menu

Government Initiates Committee to Bolster Aviation Safety Post Crash

The government has announced the formation of a high-level, multi-disciplinary committee to enhance aviation safety following the Air India crash. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has started a formal investigation, adhering to international protocols. Experts will analyze the incident to prevent future occurrences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-level, multi-disciplinary committee will be established by the government to reinforce aviation safety standards following the recent Air India crash.

The tragic incident involved a London-bound Boeing 787-8, which went down shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, carrying 242 passengers.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed that a formal investigation is underway, led by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), complying with protocols of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The committee of experts will thoroughly examine causes and work on measures to avert such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

