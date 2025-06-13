Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Plane Crash Claims 241 Lives

In Ahmedabad, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash killed 241 individuals and left wreckage scattered across a medical college complex. Six victims were identified while DNA profiling continues for others. Relatives are providing DNA samples for identification, as authorities manage the aftermath of the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-06-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 12:29 IST
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Plane Crash Claims 241 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed 241 lives after a Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college complex. Authorities have handed over six identified bodies to relatives.

Efforts are ongoing to identify the remaining victims using DNA profiling. Inspector Chirag Gosai emphasized the difficulty due to bodies being charred beyond recognition. Relatives of the deceased continue to provide DNA samples for the matching process.

Prominent among the passengers was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The tragedy unfolded moments after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, leaving only one survivor. In total, 168 Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian were killed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025