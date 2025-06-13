Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Plane Crash Claims 241 Lives

A catastrophic plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed 241 lives after a Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college complex. Authorities have handed over six identified bodies to relatives.

Efforts are ongoing to identify the remaining victims using DNA profiling. Inspector Chirag Gosai emphasized the difficulty due to bodies being charred beyond recognition. Relatives of the deceased continue to provide DNA samples for the matching process.

Prominent among the passengers was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The tragedy unfolded moments after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, leaving only one survivor. In total, 168 Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian were killed.

(With inputs from agencies.)