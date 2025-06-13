Airlines Grounded: Navigating the Middle East Airspace Turbulence

Airlines cleared critical airspace over Israel, Iran, Iraq, and Jordan on Friday after Israeli military actions targeted Iranian sites. Data from Flightradar24 indicates that the aviation industry is grappling with intensified geopolitical tensions, significantly impacting international flight routes and safety considerations.

Historically, six commercial aircraft have been accidentally shot down since 2001, as noted by Osprey Flight Solutions. Israel stated the latest operation is aimed at curtailing Iran's nuclear ambitions. In response, Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport was shut, and major airlines, including Israel's El Al, suspended flights.

Carriers globally are adjusting their routes to circumvent these conflict zones, with Air India, Lufthansa, and Emirates notably altering or canceling flights across the region. This operational turmoil underscores the pressing issue of securing air corridors amid growing international unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)