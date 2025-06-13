Navigating Perilous Waters: Greece and UK Warn Ships Amid Middle East Tensions

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, both Greece and the UK have issued advisories for their merchant shipping fleets to steer clear of the Gulf of Aden and take caution in the Straits of Hormuz. Recent hostilities between Israel and Iran have heightened the risk for vessels navigating these waters.

In a document seen by Reuters, Greece's maritime ministry has urgently requested Greek ship owners to provide details of vessels sailing through the critical Strait of Hormuz. The Ministry stressed the impact of regional military developments on maritime safety.

Similarly, the UK's transport ministry has cautioned all UK-flagged vessels, including those registered in Gibraltar and Bermuda, to exercise extreme vigilance while transiting the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Recommendations include implementing top-tier security measures and minimizing crew presence on deck.

