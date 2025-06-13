Left Menu

Rohit Sethi: From Zero to Invincible

Rohit Sethi is a living testament to discipline and grit. From humble beginnings, he built a business empire, Invincible US Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., and penned influential books. Sethi's journey from adversity to success embodies resilience, dedication, and a commitment to uplifting others through diverse ventures and philanthropic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:59 IST
Rohit Sethi: From Zero to Invincible
  • Country:
  • United States

Rohit Sethi embodies discipline, transforming his early struggles into triumph. With a work ethic of sixteen-hour days and relentless pursuit of fitness, Sethi redefines endurance and leadership. His brand, TrulySethi, goes beyond aesthetics to champion mental and physical fortitude in the face of chaos.

Building Invincible US Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. from scratch, Sethi has become a pivotal figure in India's industrial landscape. His ventures span sectors like steel, renewable energy, and real estate, revolutionizing infrastructure projects across the country. Sethi's vision extends to wellness and advocacy, impacting lives profoundly beyond boardrooms.

A gifted author, Sethi's books, such as "The Void" and "The Soul Seeker," offer solace to many. Despite his success, he remains grounded, engaging in philanthropic activities and advocating mental health. Rohit Sethi is not just a businessman but a beacon of hope and resilience in today's world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025