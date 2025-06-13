Rohit Sethi: From Zero to Invincible

Rohit Sethi embodies discipline, transforming his early struggles into triumph. With a work ethic of sixteen-hour days and relentless pursuit of fitness, Sethi redefines endurance and leadership. His brand, TrulySethi, goes beyond aesthetics to champion mental and physical fortitude in the face of chaos.

Building Invincible US Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. from scratch, Sethi has become a pivotal figure in India's industrial landscape. His ventures span sectors like steel, renewable energy, and real estate, revolutionizing infrastructure projects across the country. Sethi's vision extends to wellness and advocacy, impacting lives profoundly beyond boardrooms.

A gifted author, Sethi's books, such as "The Void" and "The Soul Seeker," offer solace to many. Despite his success, he remains grounded, engaging in philanthropic activities and advocating mental health. Rohit Sethi is not just a businessman but a beacon of hope and resilience in today's world.

(With inputs from agencies.)