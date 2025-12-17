Gatiman Uttar Pradesh: Eight Years of Transformative Leadership

In an event held at the Visvesvaraya Auditorium, the book 'Gatiman Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Sarkar Ke Bemisal 8 Saal' was unveiled, capturing eight years of transformative leadership under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana commended the visionary efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in reshaping Uttar Pradesh. He noted that the state's rich history now fosters a renewed sense of pride among its citizens under ethical leadership.

The book, characterized by its transparent, accountable narrative, highlights progress in areas such as investment, employment, and social justice. It encapsulates the innovative strides made in agriculture, industry, health, education, and tourism, reflecting growth and opportunities for youth, women, and farmers.

