Leadership Clash: A New Era for CPN-UML?
The election for new CPN-UML leadership has been postponed. K.P. Oli and Ishwor Pokharel are contesting for the chair post. The party's 11th general convention began with 2,263 delegates in Kathmandu. The election represents a significant clash between conservative and new generation ideologies within the party.
The election for the new leadership of CPN-UML has been delayed, with voting now set to commence on Wednesday at 8 am, party sources have confirmed.
The party's 11th general convention in Kathmandu, which started on Saturday, sees a competition between the incumbent K.P. Oli and challenger Ishwor Pokharel, highlighting a sharp ideological divide within the party.
Controversy surrounds Oli, who is accused by Pokharel of evading responsibility for the Gen Z movement's aftermath. The results of this leadership race could redefine the future course and ideology of the party.
