Leadership Clash: A New Era for CPN-UML?

The election for the new leadership of CPN-UML has been delayed, with voting now set to commence on Wednesday at 8 am, party sources have confirmed.

The party's 11th general convention in Kathmandu, which started on Saturday, sees a competition between the incumbent K.P. Oli and challenger Ishwor Pokharel, highlighting a sharp ideological divide within the party.

Controversy surrounds Oli, who is accused by Pokharel of evading responsibility for the Gen Z movement's aftermath. The results of this leadership race could redefine the future course and ideology of the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)