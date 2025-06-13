Left Menu

Miracle Escape: Sole Survivor Tells Tale of Horror in Air India Crash

Viswashkumar Ramesh, the only survivor of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, recounted his harrowing escape. Sitting by the emergency exit, he leapt to safety as the plane collided with a medical college hostel. Rescue efforts continue amidst the world's worst aviation disaster in a decade, with over 240 fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:49 IST
Viswashkumar Ramesh, the lone survivor from the Air India flight tragedy in Ahmedabad, described his dramatic escape from the wreckage. Seated near an emergency exit, Ramesh managed to jump to safety in the seconds before the aircraft crash-landed, shattering a medical college hostel below him.

Amidst widespread devastation, Ramesh recounted the chaotic aftermath. "When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran," he told the Hindustan Times from his hospital bed. Video footage circulated on social media depicted a man resembling Ramesh, bruised and bloodied, being assisted by medics at the scene.

The crash, which claimed over 240 lives, marks the darkest day in aviation in the last decade. Rescue teams continue their search, hopeful for more survivors as they sift through debris at the crash site. Ramesh, British national, had been travelling with his brother, who remains unaccounted for, leaving his family in distress.

