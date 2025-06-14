Middle East Tensions: Iran Missiles Intercepted Over Israel

In a recent escalation, Iran launched under 100 missiles towards Israel on Friday. The Israeli military reported that the majority of these missiles were intercepted or did not reach their intended targets.

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli military's Arabic-language spokesperson, stated that only a limited number of buildings experienced damage.

This damage resulted primarily from shrapnel during the interception operations, highlighting the ongoing volatility in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)