Middle East Tensions: Iran Missiles Intercepted Over Israel

Iran fired fewer than 100 missiles at Israel, most of which were intercepted or fell short, causing limited damage to buildings. The Israeli military confirmed the attack was largely thwarted, with only shrapnel causing damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-06-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 01:27 IST
Middle East Tensions: Iran Missiles Intercepted Over Israel
In a recent escalation, Iran launched under 100 missiles towards Israel on Friday. The Israeli military reported that the majority of these missiles were intercepted or did not reach their intended targets.

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli military's Arabic-language spokesperson, stated that only a limited number of buildings experienced damage.

This damage resulted primarily from shrapnel during the interception operations, highlighting the ongoing volatility in the region.

