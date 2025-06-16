Gujarat's Campaign Against Aviation Academy Gains Traction
After a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, residents of Amreli, Gujarat, have intensified their campaign against a local aviation academy, citing safety concerns. They demand either the academy's closure or a change in flight paths. The campaign gained support from local officials, emphasizing public safety.
In the wake of a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, the residents of Amreli town in Gujarat have renewed vigor in their campaign against a local aviation academy. The campaign, which began after a trainee pilot died in April, urges for the academy's closure or a revision of flight paths to ensure public safety.
The movement gained momentum after a meeting on Sunday, where approximately 50 residents gathered to decide their course of action. They have put forth two main demands: either close the private academy or ensure that trainee aircraft do not fly over residential areas, thus safeguarding the community.
Local officials have lent their support, with MP Bharat Sutariya calling on the Ministry of Civil Aviation to reconsider the academy's license. He criticized the academy's aircraft quality and advocated for the proposed flight path changes to prevent future tragedies.
