C-DOT Unveils 'Samarth' to Boost Innovation in Telecom Sector

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has launched the 'Samarth' Program, a trailblazing initiative aimed at fostering sustainable business models within the telecom and ICT sectors. In its inaugural phase, 18 startups have been selected to form the first cohort, chosen through a rigorous competitive process. According to the Ministry of Communications, each selected startup will receive a grant up to Rs 5 lakh.

The program offers more than just financial support; it provides these startups with fully equipped office spaces and access to C-DOT's advanced lab facilities at their Delhi and Bengaluru locations. A mentoring-cum-acceleration session was hosted by C-DOT in New Delhi to kickstart the incubation program, emphasizing its commitment to nurturing innovation in telecom, cybersecurity, 5G/6G, AI, IoT, and quantum technologies.

Structured to include two cohorts lasting six months each, the 'Samarth' Program accommodates up to 18 startups per cohort, supporting a total of 36 startups. Among the startups selected for the first phase are firms like Turtleneck Systems & Solutions and Matisoft Cyber Security Labs. The program was inaugurated in the presence of industry leaders and mentors, marking a significant milestone in fostering technological advancement in India.