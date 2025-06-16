C-DOT Unveils 'Samarth' to Boost Innovation in Telecom Sector
The Centre for Development of Telematics introduced the 'Samarth' Program, a telecom and ICT startup incubator. Initiated with 18 startups, the program provides grants, office space, and lab access. It aims to foster innovation in 5G, AI, IoT, cybersecurity, and quantum technologies across two six-month cohorts each supporting 18 startups.
The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has launched the 'Samarth' Program, a trailblazing initiative aimed at fostering sustainable business models within the telecom and ICT sectors. In its inaugural phase, 18 startups have been selected to form the first cohort, chosen through a rigorous competitive process. According to the Ministry of Communications, each selected startup will receive a grant up to Rs 5 lakh.
The program offers more than just financial support; it provides these startups with fully equipped office spaces and access to C-DOT's advanced lab facilities at their Delhi and Bengaluru locations. A mentoring-cum-acceleration session was hosted by C-DOT in New Delhi to kickstart the incubation program, emphasizing its commitment to nurturing innovation in telecom, cybersecurity, 5G/6G, AI, IoT, and quantum technologies.
Structured to include two cohorts lasting six months each, the 'Samarth' Program accommodates up to 18 startups per cohort, supporting a total of 36 startups. Among the startups selected for the first phase are firms like Turtleneck Systems & Solutions and Matisoft Cyber Security Labs. The program was inaugurated in the presence of industry leaders and mentors, marking a significant milestone in fostering technological advancement in India.
